Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:43 18.08.2025

Russian invaders lose 940 soldiers, 116 units of special equipment in day

1 min read
Russian invaders lose 940 soldiers, 116 units of special equipment in day
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 940 occupiers, two tanks, fiove armored vehicles, 43 artillery systems, 157 UAVs, as well as 116 units of cars and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/18/25 were approximately: personnel - about 1,070,890 (+940), tanks - 11,118 (+2), armored combat vehicles - 23,148 (+5), artillery systems - 31,632 (+43), MLRS - 1,469 (+1) and operational-tactical-level UAVs - 51,685 (+157).

Tags: #invaders #losses

MORE ABOUT

09:12 14.08.2025
Russian invaders loses 990 servicemen during day

Russian invaders loses 990 servicemen during day

20:47 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Losses on front are approximately 1 to 3, Russia's losses are three times higher

Zelenskyy: Losses on front are approximately 1 to 3, Russia's losses are three times higher

09:46 05.08.2025
Invaders lose 187 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Invaders lose 187 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

20:23 01.08.2025
Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

09:49 29.07.2025
Invaders lose 1,050 servicemen during day

Invaders lose 1,050 servicemen during day

10:43 25.07.2025
Invaders lose 980 military, 76 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 980 military, 76 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

18:52 18.07.2025
Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

19:51 03.07.2025
Invaders advance in Kamyanske, Zirka, near Andriyivka, Bohatyr, Nelypivka and Synkivka – DeepState

Invaders advance in Kamyanske, Zirka, near Andriyivka, Bohatyr, Nelypivka and Synkivka – DeepState

11:08 11.06.2025
Invaders lose 1,120 servicemen during day

Invaders lose 1,120 servicemen during day

10:06 04.06.2025
Invaders lose 1,020 servicemen during day

Invaders lose 1,020 servicemen during day

HOT NEWS

Kharkiv death toll from latest Russia attack rises to 7

Casualty count rises to 17 after Russia attacks Zaporizhia

Overnight Russia attacks with 4 Iskander missiles, 140 drones hitting 25 locations

Russian attack kills 4 in Kharkiv, 18 injured

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

LATEST

Kharkiv death toll from latest Russia attack rises to 7

Casualty count rises to 17 after Russia attacks Zaporizhia

Online platform for Ukrainian arms manufacturers launched

Madyar warns about scammers, says he receives drones from state

Fake volunteers use cocaine delivery scheme to dodge curfew cops

Overnight Russia attacks with 4 Iskander missiles, 140 drones hitting 25 locations

Russians bombs Zaporizhia, injures 2 civilians

Trump says 'big day' expected at White House

The White House releases schedule for Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Russian attack kills 4 in Kharkiv, 18 injured

AD
AD