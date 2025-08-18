Russian invaders lose 940 soldiers, 116 units of special equipment in day

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 940 occupiers, two tanks, fiove armored vehicles, 43 artillery systems, 157 UAVs, as well as 116 units of cars and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/18/25 were approximately: personnel - about 1,070,890 (+940), tanks - 11,118 (+2), armored combat vehicles - 23,148 (+5), artillery systems - 31,632 (+43), MLRS - 1,469 (+1) and operational-tactical-level UAVs - 51,685 (+157).