Ukrainian scammers steal using fake 'Schoolchild's Package' links

The Ministry of Social Policy has warned that a new fraudulent scheme is spreading online under the guise of "Student Package" assistance.

"The attackers are sending out messages about the alleged start of the payment and collecting parents' bank details. We officially inform you that the initiative is still being tested, the final refinements are underway to ensure that the program is launched as efficiently and efficiently as possible. We will announce the launch of the program as soon as everything is ready (don't worry - it will happen on time so that everyone has time to prepare for school). At that time, we will also share detailed instructions on how to use the "Student Package," - the ministry's message says.

The department emphasized that parents who have registered their child for the first grade of a Ukrainian school and are users of Diia will receive a corresponding notification after the start of the initiative.

"Therefore, we warn parents and representatives of this year's "first-graders" not to click on dubious links and not to provide their personal data", - the message says.

As reported, on July 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine launched the "Student Package" payment in the amount of UAH 5,000 for the purchase of necessary stationery, books, children's clothes and shoes for those who send their child to first grade in an offline format. Every Ukrainian family will be able to receive the "Student Package", the application will be submitted through "Diya", and the money can be spent exclusively in a non-cash form, paying by card for those things that are necessary for school.

The "Student Package" will be available after the parents enroll the child in school, the school system will transfer this information to the Pension Fund, after which people will receive a push notification in Diia that they can receive such assistance. Then they confirm the application and money is credited to their special virtual card.

The Ministry of Social Policy stated that the task of the "Student Package" program is to encourage families raising children to stay in Ukraine.