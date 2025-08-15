Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:17 15.08.2025

Ukraine launches National Urban Planning Cadastre geoportal

1 min read
Ukraine launches National Urban Planning Cadastre geoportal

The national-level Urban Planning Cadastre Geoportal (UPCG) has gone live in Ukraine, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development reported.

"From now on, information on current and new urban planning documentation is available online at kadastr.gov.ua," the ministry said in a statement.

As of today, 1,015 communities have connected to the UPCG, and 1,237 have obtained the authority to commission documentation. The portal's database contains 1,800 active urban planning documents and 91 draft ones.

Some data is not displayed for security reasons during martial law.

The ministry noted that the introduction of the cadastre is a key stage in the digitalization of urban planning. The portal allows users to view geodata on a map, speeds up permit issuance, and eliminates the risk of document loss or forgery.

As reported earlier, the national-level Urban Planning Cadastre administrator began operations on October 1, 2024.

Tags: #upcg #cadastre #geoportal

