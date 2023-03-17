Economy

20:25 17.03.2023

Govt plan for 2023 provides for development of regulatory framework for creation of Urban Planning Cadastre

Govt plan for 2023 provides for development of regulatory framework for creation of Urban Planning Cadastre

The Priority Action Plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for 2023 provides for the development of amendments to the resolution on the Urban Planning Cadastre issued in 2011, which will ensure the creation of a regulatory and legal framework for the functioning of the Urban Planning Cadastre at the public level.

According to government order No. 221 dated March 14, the Ministry of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development was instructed to develop and submit a resolution for consideration by October 2023.

During the year, it is also planned to put into trial operation a draft design of the geographic information system of the urban cadastre, as well as the Unified Public Register of Addresses and the Register of Buildings and Structures as part of the Unified e-system in the field of construction.

In addition, by June, it is planned to put into trial operation a national database of technical and operational characteristics of buildings as part of the e-system, which will allow for a comprehensive analysis of energy consumption and energy efficiency of buildings.

As reported, on March 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the government's Priority Action Plan for 2023.

