Economy

15:46 21.07.2023

State cadastre service reveals 493 agricultural plots in illegal possession by foreigners

2 min read
The State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, in the course of analyzing data from the State Land Cadastre in the first half of the year, identified 493 agricultural land plots that belong to foreigners and stateless persons, but were not alienated within the prescribed period.

"According to the results of the analysis, agricultural land plots owned by foreigners and stateless persons, including citizens of a state recognized by Ukraine as an aggressor state or an occupying state, were identified. Experts found that these plots were not alienated by their owners within the period established by law, and therefore are subject to confiscation," the state service said in a statement.

At the same time, based on the results of the inspections, 301 judicial proceedings on the confiscation of 493 agricultural land plots with a total area of 716.65 hectares were opened. A total of 87 court decisions on the confiscation of 138 agricultural land plots with a total area of 186.87 hectares have already been issued.

According to the current legislation, agricultural lands inherited by foreigners, as well as stateless persons, are subject to alienation within a year. If such a land plot was not alienated by the owner within a certain period, then it is subject to confiscation under a court decision, the state service said.

Tags: #land #cadastre

