The DeepState OSINT project has reported on the advance of Russian occupiers in the Serebryansk forest reserve on the administrative border of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which the Ukrainian Defense Forces have held since 2022, as well as in the neighboring village of Torske.

The enemy is also reported to be advancing in the area of the village of Holubivka on the northern outskirts of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, Novokhatske in the Donetsk region near the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk, as well as Oleksandro-Kalynove 8 km south of the city of Kostiantynivka.

"The enemy has advanced in the Serebryansk Forestry, near Torske, Holubivka, Novokhatske and Oleksandro-Kalynove," the project's Telegram channel said in a message published on Wednesday.

There is no mention of the transfer of certain settlements under enemy control.