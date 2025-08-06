Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Nawrocki25/photos_by

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Karol Nawrocki on his inauguration as President of Poland, and hopes for a constructive dialogue for the common interests of the countries.

"I congratulate Karol Nawrocki on his inauguration as President of the Republic of Poland. I wish him success in realizing the will and aspirations of the Polish people. I hope for a constructive and direct dialogue for the common interests of our countries. Ukraine remains committed to good-neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at strengthening our partnership and countering common threats," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Wednesday.

He thanked Poland for its unwavering support. "Ukraine and Poland can only walk the path of freedom and security together, as well as together with other free European nations," Zelenskyy added.

In addition, he thanked Andrzej Duda for his leadership, personal dedication and unwavering support for Ukraine in the most difficult times.

"From the first minutes of the full-scale war, we felt that Poland was not indifferent, and constantly worked together to protect our independence - and therefore Polish independence," Zelenskyy said.