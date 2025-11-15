Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:35 15.11.2025

Anti-corruption protest on Kyiv's Maidan gather less than 30 participants

2 min read

Less than 30 participants gathered for the anti-corruption protest announced the day before on the Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) in the center of Kyiv.

As the correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine stated, the participants of the action gathered after 12:00 on Saturday on the odd side of Khreshchatyk from the side of the Independence Monument.

Approximately half of them are holding cardboards with the inscriptions "There is no more trust, you are stealing from the people and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," "No corruption in Ukraine and its instigators" and others, as well as with the demand to restore the disbanded company of Yuriy Kasianov's strike drone complexes.

The action is peaceful, there are no more law enforcement officers on the central square of the capital than usual.

In Kyiv, it is 11 degrees Celsius, cloudy, no precipitation.

As reported, several public activists, including Kasianov, called for participation in an anti-corruption protest on Independence Square in the center of Kyiv on Saturday. Most public figures ignored this call, and there was also a widespread disapproval of such an initiative. Oleh Tsariov, a MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the IV-VII convocations who was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship and is currently hiding in Russia, called for taking to the Maidan in Kyiv, and he was supported by a number of Russian propagandists.

Supporters of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social networks accused opposition political forces of calling for protests during the war, while these political forces and their representatives themselves did not make such calls.

Tags: #kyiv #corruption #protest

