URC 2025 results in 12 intl agreements worth over EUR 200 mln for healthcare

On the sidelines of the international conference Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 (URC 2025), which took place last week in Rome (Italy), 12 international agreements worth over EUR 200 million were signed in the healthcare sector.

According to the Ministry of Health, in particular, on the first day of the conference, seven international agreements worth over EUR 75 million were signed, and five more agreements, memorandums and arrangements worth EUR 120 million were signed the next day.

Among the agreements, in particular, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Swedish Development Financial Institution Swedfund to attract financing within the framework of the project accelerator for the development of medical infrastructure for an estimated amount of EUR 120 million, the memorandum between the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Italy on cooperation in the healthcare sector, the memorandum between the Superhumans Center and the Officina Ortopedica Maria Adelaide clinic (Turin, Italy), which specializes in the manufacture of prostheses for patients with partial hand amputation.

The list of agreements reached in Rome includes a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and business associations, which certifies strategic cooperation in the field of production and supply of critically important medicines, support for investments and certification in accordance with EU GMP standards, as well as the formation of strategic alliances in the field of procurement.

In addition, within the framework of the political dialogue between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Korea on cooperation within the Economic Development and Cooperation Fund (EDCF), intentions to implement joint projects were agreed, in particular, the construction of the building of the National Cancer Institute, the development of the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, and the procurement of laboratory equipment for the public health system.

During the conference, it was announced the launch of the second phase of the joint project "Support to Healthcare Reforms in Ukraine" for 2025-2029, which is being implemented by WHO and the World Bank with financial support from Switzerland. The new phase will be aimed at strengthening resilience, supporting reforms and restoring the health system during and after the war, taking into account Ukraine's European integration course.

The project focuses on three key areas: health management, health system financing, and the provision of medical services, with an emphasis on improving their quality, efficiency, and accessibility, in particular at the level of primary care and for vulnerable categories of the population.