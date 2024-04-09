Economy

19:58 09.04.2024

Ukrenergo expects to soon eliminate debts to small solar power plants, part of them to large RES facilities – Board Chairman

NPC Ukrenergo remains to resolve problematic issues regarding payment for electricity produced by home solar stations with several suppliers, after which the remainder of debts to their owners will be eliminated, further debts are not yet planned to be accumulated, said Board Chairman Volodymyr Kudrytsky.

"As of today, acts for payment to all suppliers, except for four companies, have been signed. We are in dialogue with them to resolve this issue. But now this is no longer a significant problem. In the end, the acts will be agreed upon and everyone will be paid. In general, there are no debts to home solar power plants and it is not planned to accumulate them in the future," he said in a quick interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Kudrytsky, the issue of debts to home solar power plants was due to incorrect commercial accounting, and through the use of the DataHub platform developed by Ukrenergo, which was fully put into operation in the summer of 2023, in particular, cases of solar power plants producing electricity at night or more than the installed capacity were identified.

"Of course, we, as an operator of the energy grid, cannot accept such data as a basis for calculations. Accordingly, all these problems emerged, we identified them and forced almost all suppliers with whom we sign payment acts to correct them," said the head of Ukrenergo.

At the same time, he called the problem of debts to industrial renewable energy facilities – large solar power plants and wind farms – quite acute, but expressed hope that some of them will be repaid shortly.

"As for payment for electricity produced through State-Owned Enterprise Guaranteed Buyer, the debts a month ago were UAH 32 billion, now they are UAH 22-23 billion and will decrease significantly after we sign acts with Guaranteed Buyer for 2022-2023. Before the signing of the acts, I hope we are already very close. There is still a technical problem. Then, I think, we will be able to pay several billion hryvnias," Kudrytsky said.

