Russia has destroyed or damaged nearly 2,400 facilities in 781 healthcare institutions in Ukraine – ministry

As of July 1, 2025, the Russian Federation has damaged or completely destroyed 2,384 facilities belonging to 781 healthcare institutions in Ukraine, including 308 that were entirely destroyed, according to the Ministry of Health.

The regions suffering the greatest losses include Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Kherson regions.

Since the beginning of the war, 278 emergency medical vehicles have been destroyed, 131 have been damaged, and 80 were seized by Russian forces.

The Ministry emphasized that full data on facilities located in temporarily occupied territories is currently unavailable due to a lack of verifiable sources.