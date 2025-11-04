Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:06 04.11.2025

NEURC approves Ukrenergo's transmission tariff for 2026 at UAH/MWh 786.74, for green metallurgy at UAH/MWh 428.63

National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) has approved NEC Ukrenergo's electricity transmission tariff in 2026 at UAH/MWh 786.74 (excluding VAT), which is UAH/MWh 100.51, or 14.6% higher than the tariff in effect in 2025.

This decision was made at the energy regulator's meeting on Tuesday, which was broadcast online.

For green electrometallurgy companies, the tariff was approved at UAH/MWh 428.63, an increase of UAH/MWh 69.08, or 19.2%.

The required revenue (projected expenses) in the NEC transmission tariff structure for 2026 is UAH 74.33 billion.

The largest share of the transmission tariff is made up of special obligations to ensure an increase in the share of electricity generation from alternative energy sources – UAH/MWh 358.11.

A total of UAH 33.8 billion is planned for electricity for industrial renewable energy generation and residential solar power plants, of which UAH 24 billion and UAH 9.7 billion, respectively. An additional UAH 116.6 million of these funds is allocated to the "last resort" supplier.

The NEURC's decision is subject to further discussion and final approval.

