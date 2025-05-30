Interfax-Ukraine
12:39 30.05.2025

UNHCR expands temporary housing support for displaced families with new facilities in five regions

Interior of the room

The building in the village of Shypynky has undergone comprehensive renovation, resulting in 14 modern apartments to provide long-term housing solutions for families displaced by the war.

©Evelina Protsak

Shypynky, Vinnytsia region — A newly renovated temporary housing facility was officially inaugurated in Vinnytsia region to provide long-term housing solutions for families displaced by the war. The project, implemented through the joint efforts of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, its NGO partner Metalab, and local authorities, has transformed a once-abandoned dormitory into dignified, sustainable accommodation for internally displaced people.

The building in the village of Shypynky has undergone comprehensive renovation, resulting in 14 modern apartments, including one adapted for persons with disabilities. In addition to private living spaces, the facility includes shared amenities such as a laundry room and other essential infrastructure, providing families with safety, privacy, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives in dignity.

The new residents are people who were forced to flee their homes due to the war and have been living in the community for an extended period, often in short-term or unsuitable accommodation.

People are sitting at the opening

©Maksym Lisovskyi

Interior of the room

©Evelina Protsak

Newly renovated temporary housing facility

© Maksym Lisovskyi

The Kopaihorod community also offers employment opportunities, with local agricultural enterprises ready to employ displaced people, fostering economic integration alongside housing support.

“Behind every door that opens in this new building is a story of loss — but also of strength, dignity, and the will to begin again. For people who were forced to flee their homes, finding a place where they can feel safe, settle down, and become part of a community again is life changing. This is not just about walls and roofs — it is about restoring people’s sense of belonging, about making sure that families, children, and older people feel seen, supported, and included. We are proud to support initiatives like this one, which are built on trust, on local leadership, and on the belief that everyone deserves a chance to rebuild their life in dignity,” said Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR Representative in Ukraine.

The housing facility in Shypynky is one of several projects that UNHCR and partners completed in May.  In the city of Pereyaslav, Kyiv region, an unused section of a former dormitory was repurposed to create nine fully equipped apartments for displaced families. Meanwhile, in Drohobych, Lviv region, 12 new apartments were built using energy-efficient SIP panels. These initiatives are part of a broader network of interventions supported by UNHCR, encompassing nine projects across five oblasts. Through this initiative, UNHCR contributes to the government’s stock of temporary housing for displaced people while developing approaches that allow people forced to flee their homes to choose housing solutions best suited to their needs.

Plate on the wall

© Rokada

refurbished social housing

© Drohobych City Council

refurbished social housing

© Drohobych City Council

UNHCR Representative in Ukraine is giving opening speech

© Drohobych City Council

refurbished social housing

© Rokada

ll temporary housing projects ensure secure tenure for their residents. When the security situation allows some displaced people to go back to their regions of origin, the buildings will continue to serve the community as part of its permanent social housing stock — supporting other vulnerable groups in need of affordable housing.

UNHCR also supports people affected by the war with other sustainable housing solutions, including the repair of rural houses in the western and central regions of Ukraine, with repairs underway and 720 homes renovated out of a planned 870. Through the Rental Market Initiative UNHCR has supported around 2,000 people secure private accommodation by covering rental costs and utilities for six month.

