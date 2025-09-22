Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:44 22.09.2025

Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

Two more 18-year-old teenagers managed to be saved from the temporarily occupied territories, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"Two more 18-year-old teenagers managed to be saved from the temporarily occupied territories within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. Both boys refused to enter Russian universities after school despite pressure from the occupiers," he said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

As Yermak said, the boys wanted to leave for the controlled territory of Ukraine, but it was risky. One day they were handed summonses, and there was a real threat of forced conscription into the Russian army for the war against Ukraine. "This became a point of no return: the boys dared to make a dangerous journey and today they are safe. Both dream of studying at the Naval Academy and becoming sailors," Yermak said.

On July 25, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Daria Zarivna reported that 1,458 children had already been returned as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, but over 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain under enemy control. After that, over 70 children, adolescents and young men, as well as some of their parents, returned from the occupied territory to Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

