Wife of lawyer Globa asks law enforcement authorities to intervene in her conflict with her ex-husband

The wife of lawyer Konstantin Globa, lawyer Vitalia Globa, is asking law enforcement and the bar association to intervene in her conflict with her ex-husband. Vitalia Globa made this statement at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday. She noted that on September 10, she purchased a Mercedes car from her mother, but her ex-husband prevented her from taking it and blocked it near his office in the Pechersky district of Kyiv.

“As the owner of the vehicle, I came and tried to take it away, but my ex-husband resisted, forbade me to use it, blocked it, and climbed onto the roof of the car. He repeatedly threatened me and deprived me of the opportunity to use my property,” she said.

Globa also noted that her ex-husband "deprived me of my funds during the divorce because he had access to bank deposit boxes.

For her part, Vitalia Globa's lawyer, Daria Koziy, noted that Vitalia purchased the car, which had previously belonged to her mother, after the divorce, and her ex-husband "had no connection to it and now has no right to this car, but continues to terrorize the family.

“At the moment when she (Vitalia Globa – IFU) decided to take the car, her car was blocked by other cars. Currently, this car is blocked by an armored Hammer vehicle, which cannot be removed by any tow truck,” the lawyer emphasized.

Kozij also reported that the day before, on September 12, unknown individuals attacked her when she asked them not to remove the license plates from her client's car. She also noted that Konstantin Globa had filed several lawsuits against his ex-wife and her mother.

Vitalia Globa intends to prove her right to the car in court. According to Koziy, the court will consider the case regarding ownership of the car based on Vitalia Globa's lawsuit on September 23.