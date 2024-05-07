Diplomacy

20:45 07.05.2024

Coordination meeting between Italian Embassy, the AICS office and Italian humanitarian organizations was held in Kyiv

A coordination meeting was held in Kyiv between the Italian Embassy, the new AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation) office in Kyiv and twenty-eight Italian civil society organizations working in the country.

According to the Italian Embassy in Ukraine, it was an excellent opportunity to share best practices and monitor the level of implementation of important projects implemented under the Urgent Assistance Initiative to support the affected population of Ukraine, which is funded by the Italian Cooperation Agency to the amount of 46.5 million euros.

Italian NGOs are working in Ukraine in different areas: rehabilitation of the wounded, psychological support, trainings for those living near mined areas, legal assistance to internally displaced persons, water purification, distribution of drinking water, food and hygiene products, preparation of shelters for winter. In addition to these urgent initiatives, there are also projects aimed at supporting Ukrainian schools in maintaining and restoring classroom instruction, as well as organizing summer centers for children.

“The meeting also discussed safety conditions to protect workers in what remains a critically difficult environment,” the embassy said.

