20:12 10.07.2025
Leaders of Coalition of the Willing countries agree to support Ukraine's air defense, finance drone interceptors – statement
Leaders of states and international organizations - members of the Coalition of the Willing - agreed during a meeting on Thursday to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
“A primary priority for support is the strengthening of Ukraine’s integrated air-defence capabilities. Leaders also agreed on further support to deter Russian massive drone attacks, and to increase financing for the production of drone interceptors,” a statement by the leaders of Great Britain, France and Ukraine following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing reads.