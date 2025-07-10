Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 10.07.2025

Leaders of Coalition of the Willing countries agree to support Ukraine's air defense, finance drone interceptors – statement

 Leaders of states and international organizations - members of the Coalition of the Willing - agreed during a meeting on Thursday to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

“A primary priority for support is the strengthening of Ukraine’s integrated air-defence capabilities. Leaders also agreed on further support to deter Russian massive drone attacks, and to increase financing for the production of drone interceptors,” a statement by the leaders of Great Britain, France and Ukraine following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing reads.

Tags: #willing_coalition

