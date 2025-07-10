Coalition of the Willing to prioritize military and financial support for Ukraine as long as Russian aggression continues – statement

Leaders of states and international organizations - members of the Coalition of the Willing, during a meeting on Thursday, emphasized that strong Ukrainian Armed Forces are the main guarantee of the country's sovereignty and security.

“They agreed that, while Russia’s aggression continues, this group would prioritise making sure that Ukraine gets the military and financial support it needs to defend itself in the fight now. Furthermore, they reaffirmed agreement to provide at least €40bn in military support to Ukraine in 2025 to bolster the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine – matching the commitment made by the NATO Alliance in 2024. They agreed to work through the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) and the Capability Coalitions to accelerate support for Ukraine’s future forces,” a statement by the leaders of Great Britain, France and Ukraine following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing reads.