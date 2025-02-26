Facts

18:13 26.02.2025

Demining Coalition has collected EUR 51 mln out of EUR 130 mln planned for 2025 – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

2 min read
A long-term development plan for Ukraine's demining capacity for 2024-2034 envisions EUR 700 million in partner contributions for equipment procurement, including EUR 130 million in 2025, of which EUR 51 million has already been accumulated as of February, according to the Ministry of Defense press service.

This was discussed at the 11th meeting of the Demining Coalition, held in Vilnius, Lithuania, chaired by Lithuania and Iceland. Delegations from 15 countries participated in the event.

"In the last quarter of last year, EUR 16.1 million worth of material and technical equipment was procured. The 2025 budget is planned at EUR 130 million. As of February, the Central Project Management Agency (CPMA, Republic of Lithuania) has already accumulated EUR 51 million," stated Colonel Ruslan Berehuli, Head of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Security, during the meeting.

He added that coalition members were particularly interested in the experience of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other security and defense components gained over three years of large-scale war. In particular, at the initiative of Lithuania and Ukraine, working groups will be created to study the latest methodologies for maintaining and servicing engineering barriers, innovations in mine action, including the use of UAVs and artificial intelligence during non-technical surveys.

Additionally, Berehuli handed over to coalition leader countries an approved "Demining Coalition Capability Roadmap until 2035" prepared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

During discussions, priorities were agreed upon regarding the procurement of weaponry, military equipment, and necessary supplies within the coalition for 2025.

According to the Tony Blair Institute, mines and other explosive remnants left by Russian forces on Ukrainian territory cause annual economic losses of $11.2 billion.

Tags: #ministry_of_defense

