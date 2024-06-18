Twenty-fifth recruiting center of Ukrainian Army opened in Kropyvnytskyi – Defense Ministry

The 25th recruiting center of the Ukrainian army has opened in Kropyvnytskyi, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"This is the 25th center of this format in Ukraine. We can already see how this project is developing: more than 7,000 people have applied to recruitment centers. We urge all residents of Kropyvnytskyi and Kirovohrad region to be interested, ask questions and find themselves in the Defense Forces," said Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Commissioner for Recruiting of the Ministry of Defense.