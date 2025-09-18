Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:05 18.09.2025

Decline in demand for Darnitsa's products can be due to failure to lower prices after canceling marketing payments

2 min read
Decline in demand for Darnitsa's products can be due to failure to lower prices after canceling marketing payments

The decline in demand for the pharmaceutical company Darnitsa's products could be due to the company's failure to lower sales prices after canceling marketing payments to pharmacies, as well as the price increase in late 2024 and early 2025, believes Yulia Klymeniuk, executive director of the Pharmacy 9-1-1 chain.

"We assume that the rapid increase in prices for Darnitsa's products in late 2024 and early 2025, as well as Darnitsa's failure to proportionally reduce selling prices after canceling marketing payments, played a significant role in the decrease in demand for Darnitsa's products. This conclusion can be drawn by analyzing price dynamics, which did not align with market expectations," she told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on media reports about the pharmaceutical company suspending production due to a conflict with pharmacy chains.

Klymeniuk claims that "the situation faced by Darnitsa is a reflection of fundamental shifts in the pharmaceutical market, and not the result of a targeted conflict or an imaginary conspiracy."

"First, we should acknowledge the current market situation, which includes a general reduction in market volume due to hostilities and a decrease in the number of consumers and pharmacies. Second, in accordance with the instructions of the President of Ukraine, pharmacy chains have committed to providing Ukrainians with more affordable medicines. The cancellation of marketing contracts as of March 1, 2025, and the introduction of the National Price Catalog put all manufacturers in a position where price became the primary factor for pharmacies and patients. One result of this situation is the natural shift in consumer demand toward more affordable drugs," she said.

Klymeniuk noted that "This is exactly the trend we are observing with regard to Citramonum-Darnitsa. Consumers began preferring Citramonum, produced by Lubnypharm, which is more than 10% cheaper."

Klymeniuk also believes that in conditions where Darnitsa has stopped efforts aimed at promoting its products on the market, including advertising, "a drop in demand for products is a logical and expected result."

"We are convinced that the path to a healthy market lies not in public accusations, but in professional dialogue for the main goal - providing Ukrainians with high-quality and affordable medicines," Klymeniuk emphasized.

The publication Ekonomichna Pravda wrote on Wednesday that PrJSC Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa (Kyiv) suspended production due to overcrowding of warehouses, which arose due to a conflict with pharmacy chains.

Tags: #demand #pharmaceutical #darnitsa

MORE ABOUT

10:41 01.08.2025
Antimonopoly Committee fines Ukraine's 2 largest pharma distributors UAH 4.8 bln

Antimonopoly Committee fines Ukraine's 2 largest pharma distributors UAH 4.8 bln

20:07 15.05.2025
Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider Carpathians as destination for summer vacation in 2025

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider Carpathians as destination for summer vacation in 2025

18:37 28.04.2025
Darnitsa passes inspection of Lithuanian regulator for compliance with intl GMP standards

Darnitsa passes inspection of Lithuanian regulator for compliance with intl GMP standards

21:16 22.01.2025
Darnitsa pharmaceutical company registers 10 drugs abroad, enters markets of six new countries in 2024

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company registers 10 drugs abroad, enters markets of six new countries in 2024

17:18 17.10.2024
Associations of industrialists demand resumption of reservation for employees

Associations of industrialists demand resumption of reservation for employees

20:42 07.06.2024
Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

21:01 30.04.2024
Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

19:29 05.04.2024
Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

20:17 16.01.2024
Domestic consumption of dairy products may double in 2024 – analysts

Domestic consumption of dairy products may double in 2024 – analysts

16:28 28.09.2023
DIM records rise in number of investment transactions in primary housing market

DIM records rise in number of investment transactions in primary housing market

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 48 of 75 Russian drones attacks overnight, hits recorded in 6 locations

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian saboteurs eliminate 8 Russian officers near occupied Polohy

CCD denies claims of Canadian authorities coercing Ukrainians about military eligibility

Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad used consular services this month – FM Sybiha

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

Australia cuts Russian oil price ceiling, sanctions 95 'shadow fleet' tankers – Yermak

Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Veterans ministry to plant 12,000 saplings in VDNH therapeutic garden

Choven Publishing House cancels BLM book presentation due to threats

Rada supports request to confer title of Hero of Ukraine on Parubiy

AD
AD