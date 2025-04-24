Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:56 24.04.2025

South African and US Presidents discuss Ukraine peace process, agree to meet soon

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reported a conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine.

“We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible to stop further unnecessary deaths,” Ramaphosa said on X Thursday following the talks.

According to him, the parties agreed to meet in the near future to discuss issues of relations between the United States and South Africa. “We also spoke about the need to foster good relations between our two countries,” added Ramaphosa.

