17:11 30.06.2025

German FM: Ukraine's defense is most important task

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrived in Kyiv on his first visit and noted that continued support for Ukraine is his priority.

At a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv, Wadephul noted that Germany "will firmly stand on Ukraine's side."

"We stand firmly on Ukraine's side. We will support you as long as necessary," the minister assured.

In addition, he stressed that Germany will continue to accompany Kyiv on its path to the European Union, because Ukraine is "part of our free European family."

"For me, the defense of Ukraine is the central, most important task of Germany and Europe," Wadephul said.

