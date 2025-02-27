Facts

09:19 27.02.2025

Zelenskyy dismisses Hnatov from post of commander of Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andriy Hnatov from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Dismiss Andriy Viktorovych Hnatov from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads decree No. 148/2025, published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

Major General Andriy Hnatov is a career officer, in 2001 he graduated from the Kharkiv Institute of Tank Troops. As of 2022, he is the Chief of Staff, Deputy Commander of the Troops of the Operational Command South of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Subsequently, he was the commander of the Prymoria Regional Command (Odesa direction).

In the spring of 2023, he was appointed to lead the defense of Bakhmut, which was part of the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsia Special Operations Command, from the second month after the intensification of fighting for the city. As of April 2024, he is the commander of the troops of the East Operational Command.

As reported, Hnatov was appointed to the position of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on June 24, 2024.

On January 26, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had appointed Hnatov to the position of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

