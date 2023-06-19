IAEA mission rotations takes place at all NPPs in Ukraine – inspectorate

Experts from monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were successfully rotated last week at all nuclear power plants in Ukraine, the State Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate of Ukraine has reported.

In a Facebook post, the Inspectorate recalled that the IAEA missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were introduced at the official invitation of Ukraine to monitor the state of safety at nuclear power plants in the face of Russian military aggression.

The Inspectorate said that a permanent monitoring group has been working at the occupied Zaporizhia NPP since September 2022, and during this time there have already been two delays in rotating the IAEA mission.

At the Chornobyl, Rivne, Pivdennoukrainsk and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants, the IAEA expert monitoring missions began their activities in January 2023, and rotations at these nuclear power plants are hindered and they are in line with the schedule, the Inspectorate said.