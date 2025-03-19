Zelenskyy has conversation with Trump

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is having a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, presidential press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy and Trump will have a conversation on Wednesday, in particular, they will discuss the details of the next steps towards achieving peace.

In turn, US President's assistant and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino reported that Donald Trump is talking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

"Happening Now—President Trump is in the Oval Office on a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," he wrote on X.