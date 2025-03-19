Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:53 19.03.2025

Zelenskyy discusses defense, economic support with PM of Finland

Zelenskyy discusses defense, economic support with PM of Finland
As part of a working visit to Finland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, with whom he discussed defense and economic support.

"We discussed efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace, as well as what is necessary to protect Ukraine. In particular, strengthening air defense, supplying artillery systems and shells, investments in our weapons production. We also talked about the importance of involving as many countries and international organizations as possible in the coalition of civil defense shelters and Finland's participation in the reconstruction of our state," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He thanked Finland for all its support for Ukraine and separately for the 28th defense assistance package.

According to the presidential press service, he also called on Finland to join the procurement of Ukrainian weapons according to the Danish model.

In addition, Zelenskyy hopes that the Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation, signed by the Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Finland on March 13, will contribute to strengthening the defense capabilities of both states.

