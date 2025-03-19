Witkoff claims Russia does not violate agreement on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

US President Donald Trump's chief adviser Steve Witkoff denied allegations that Russia violated the agreement not to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Tuesday evening.

On Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, he said that the Russian drone attacks occurred before Vladimir Putin issued an order to stop strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities. "President Putin issued an order within 10 minutes of his call with the president directing Russian forces not to be attacking any Ukrainian energy infrastructure. And any attacks that happened last night would have happened before that order was given," Witkoff said.