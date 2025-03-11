Any peace agreement to mean territorial concessions for Ukraine – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is heading to Saudi Arabia for talks with Ukrainian officials, said that upcoming talks with Moscow will be needed to determine what Russia is willing to give up to end the war, the New York Times reported on Monday.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that Ukraine would have to make concessions over land that Russia had taken since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war. Mr. Rubio spoke as he was flying to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for talks with senior Ukrainian officials, and 10 days after a contentious White House meeting between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the publication writes.

"The most important thing that we have to leave here with is a strong sense that Ukraine is prepared to do difficult things, like the Russians are going to have to do difficult things to end this conflict or at least pause it in some way, shape or form," Rubio told reporters.