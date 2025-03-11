Facts

10:54 11.03.2025

Any peace agreement to mean territorial concessions for Ukraine – Rubio

1 min read
Any peace agreement to mean territorial concessions for Ukraine – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is heading to Saudi Arabia for talks with Ukrainian officials, said that upcoming talks with Moscow will be needed to determine what Russia is willing to give up to end the war, the New York Times reported on Monday.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that Ukraine would have to make concessions over land that Russia had taken since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war. Mr. Rubio spoke as he was flying to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for talks with senior Ukrainian officials, and 10 days after a contentious White House meeting between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the publication writes.

"The most important thing that we have to leave here with is a strong sense that Ukraine is prepared to do difficult things, like the Russians are going to have to do difficult things to end this conflict or at least pause it in some way, shape or form," Rubio told reporters.

Tags: #rubio

MORE ABOUT

19:37 10.03.2025
Outcomes of Saudi Arabia meeting to be key to resuming US military aid to Ukraine – Rubio

Outcomes of Saudi Arabia meeting to be key to resuming US military aid to Ukraine – Rubio

10:34 10.03.2025
Rubio to arrive in Saudi Arabia for talks with Ukraine on March 10

Rubio to arrive in Saudi Arabia for talks with Ukraine on March 10

09:55 03.03.2025
United States to be ready to resume interaction when Ukraine ready for peace – Rubio

United States to be ready to resume interaction when Ukraine ready for peace – Rubio

18:12 26.02.2025
Rubio: We need to know Russians' demands to really understand whether they want peace

Rubio: We need to know Russians' demands to really understand whether they want peace

17:32 26.02.2025
USA does not yet complete work on rare earth metals deal with Ukraine – Rubio

USA does not yet complete work on rare earth metals deal with Ukraine – Rubio

09:48 24.02.2025
Kallas goes to Rubio: There can be no peace agreement without Europeans, Ukrainians

Kallas goes to Rubio: There can be no peace agreement without Europeans, Ukrainians

12:58 22.02.2025
USA to submit alternative UN resolution on ending Russia-Ukraine war on Mon – Rubio

USA to submit alternative UN resolution on ending Russia-Ukraine war on Mon – Rubio

12:56 21.02.2025
Rubio: Trump very upset with President Zelenskyy

Rubio: Trump very upset with President Zelenskyy

12:09 19.02.2025
Kallas after her talk with Rubio: Let’s not walk into Russia’s traps

Kallas after her talk with Rubio: Let’s not walk into Russia’s traps

17:48 18.02.2025
USA and Russia agree on four principles following talks in Riyadh – Rubio

USA and Russia agree on four principles following talks in Riyadh – Rubio

HOT NEWS

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

AFU attacks aggressor’s strategic facilities – General Staff

Some 130 out of 176 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 42 drone imitators lost in location

LATEST

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

Trump's envoy plans to visit Moscow – media

Iceland contributes additional over EUR2 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

One civilian injured in enemy drone attack in Kherson – authorities

Sybiha discusses paths to peace, long-term security of Ukraine with his British counterpart

Starmer, in his talk with Trump, expresses hope for resumption of US aid to Ukraine

Plan for ceasefire in Ukraine presented in Geneva

Lammy discusses prospects for peace process in Ukraine with Rubio and Sybiha

Ukrzaliznytsia preparing competitions for renting space at train stations for grocery, pharmacy chains

AD