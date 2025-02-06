Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:39 06.02.2025

First French Mirage-2000 fighters arrive in Ukraine

1 min read
First French Mirage-2000 fighters arrive in Ukraine

The first French Mirage-2000 fighters arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.

"On June 6, 2024, Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French Mirage 2000 to Ukraine. The first of them arrived in Ukraine today. With Ukrainian pilots on board, who have undergone months of training in France, they will now participate in the defense of the Ukrainian skies," Lecornu wrote on the social network X.

Tags: #mirage

MORE ABOUT

13:16 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

11:24 07.03.2025
French fighters for first time take part in repelling enemy air attack

French fighters for first time take part in repelling enemy air attack

13:08 28.01.2025
Ukraine to receive Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France before April 1

Ukraine to receive Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France before April 1

HOT NEWS

In Sumy, two killed, six wounded, two of them in serious condition – city council

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

LATEST

Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

In Sumy, two killed, six wounded, two of them in serious condition – city council

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

Sybiha stresses importance of pressure on Russia in his talk with Netherlands’ FM

Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

Polish troops to not be sent to Ukraine

Cabinet approves roadmaps needed to open 1st negotiation cluster with EU

Three Ukrainians arrested in Germany, Switzerland on suspicion of sabotage attacks in favor of Russia – media

AD
AD