First French Mirage-2000 fighters arrive in Ukraine

The first French Mirage-2000 fighters arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.

"On June 6, 2024, Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French Mirage 2000 to Ukraine. The first of them arrived in Ukraine today. With Ukrainian pilots on board, who have undergone months of training in France, they will now participate in the defense of the Ukrainian skies," Lecornu wrote on the social network X.