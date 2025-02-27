Facts

18:39 27.02.2025

2 min read
Zelenskyy, Irish PM discuss steps to end the war, Martin promises to transfer Giraffe radars

Ireland will provide Giraffe radars to Ukraine, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Shannon on Thursday.

"I met with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, with whom I discussed steps to end the war. Ukraine appreciates the assistance and support from the Irish people and government, everything that was provided to us to strengthen our defense against Russian terror. Ukraine appreciates the assistance and support from the Irish people and government, everything that was provided to us to strengthen our defense against Russian terror," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

"We discussed steps to end the war with guaranteed peace for Ukraine and all of Europe, the importance of unity between Ukraine, Europe, the United States and all those who value peace in the international order along this path, as well as security guarantees, cooperation on Ukraine's path to the EU," the Ukrainian president added.

He thanked Ireland for supporting Ukraine on all these tracks.

The parties also separately discussed Ireland's participation in the EU demining coalition and training missions, non-lethal security support, the Food from Ukraine humanitarian programme and how Ireland could join.

“Martin announced that Ireland will provide Ukraine with Giraffe radars,” the presidential website says. Additionally, the leaders discussed the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools and support for school meal reform. They also addressed Ukraine’s initiative to ensure food security in Syria.

Tags: #zelenskyy #irish_pm

