Facts

10:46 27.02.2025

Costa invites Zelenskyy to special EU summit on Ukraine on March 6

2 min read
Costa invites Zelenskyy to special EU summit on Ukraine on March 6

European Council President Antonio Costa invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a meeting of the European Council dedicated to Ukraine and European defence.

Costa announced this in a letter of invitation to the meeting, which he sent to the leaders of the European Union, the press service of the European Council reported on Thursday.

"I have invited President Zelenskyy to come to Brussels on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council to discuss with us the latest developments," the letter notes.

"As far as Ukraine is concerned, there is a new momentum, which should lead to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. It is therefore important for us to exchange on how to further support Ukraine and on the principles that should be respected going forward. The EU and its member states are ready to take more responsibility for Europe’s security. We should therefore be prepared for a possible European contribution to the security guarantees that will be necessary to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine," the European Council President notes.

"On European defence, my aim is to follow-up on our informal retreat of 3 February with a view to taking first decisions for the short-term, in order for Europe to become more sovereign, more capable and better equipped to deal with immediate and future challenges to its security," Costa says.

"We will start our meeting at 12:30 with our traditional exchange of views with the President of the European Parliament, followed by a discussion with President Zelenskyy over lunch. We will then focus on European Defence, followed by a discussion on Ukraine," the letter notes.

Tags: #costa_antónio #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

15:52 27.02.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

14:07 27.02.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

19:44 26.02.2025
Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

18:28 26.02.2025
N8 countries positively view peacekeeping contingent – Zelenskyy

N8 countries positively view peacekeeping contingent – Zelenskyy

17:22 26.02.2025
Zelenskyy plans visit to London after USA

Zelenskyy plans visit to London after USA

09:58 26.02.2025
Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

09:21 26.02.2025
Zelenskyy on talk with Macron: We coordinate our plans, future contacts in various formats

Zelenskyy on talk with Macron: We coordinate our plans, future contacts in various formats

21:01 25.02.2025
Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

18:15 25.02.2025
Zelenskyy discusses use of frozen Russian assets with newly appointed Belgian PM

Zelenskyy discusses use of frozen Russian assets with newly appointed Belgian PM

13:55 25.02.2025
Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

HOT NEWS

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

Air Force: 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 72 lost in location

LATEST

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Another 100 communities to open Resilience Centers in 2025

Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

G7 Ambassadors welcome law on establishment of two specialized administrative courts

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Hnatov appointed Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff

Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

Total of 62 films completed with Ukrainian govt support in 2022-2024

AD