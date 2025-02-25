Macron discusses deployment of foreign contingent with Trump, notes importance of American support

French President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of the deployment of a foreign contingent on Ukrainian soil during negotiations with US President Donald Trump, noting the importance of American support.

"We've also been able to speak about some of this work with our British partners to talk about deployments of peace forces on Ukrainian soil, which are part of these security guarantees. Other countries are ready to join in this effort. Solidarity and support from the US will be crucial to this," he said at a press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Macron stressed that he had also arrived in Washington to convey a message of extraordinary clarity of Europe’s commitments.

"We have committed to building a lasting peace. As Europeans we have committed to being stakeholders in in these security guarantees. And we are also well aware that Europeans need to do more for security in Europe, for defense in Europe, and to more fairly share the Security burden that your country has been carrying for so many years," he said.

Macron also welcomed the decision to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conclude an important agreement for the United States and Ukraine on critical minerals and rare earth metals.

"I think we've made very substantive steps forward during our discussions and this is a major step in what we're experiencing today. We had a video conference with all of the G-7 leaders, which was an opportunity for us to discuss this matter three days after the Russian war in Ukraine and to express our support for President Zelenskyy to the Ukrainian people, but also to speak and share about our desire for a lasting peace," the French president noted.

He separately noted the contribution of Europe, which, according to Macron, "actually invested" $138 billion in assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"Ukraine has been able to hold the front of our collective security. It's fought over these past few years for its independence and for its sovereignty," he stressed.

Commenting on the possible dispatch of a military contingent to Ukraine, the French president noted that they would be sent after an agreement on a lasting peace is reached.

According to him, it is planned that they will not be deployed on the front line or in occupied territories, but will be a sign of support and additional guarantees after a peaceful withdrawal of troops. Macron described this as the deployment of a limited guarantee force.

He noted that some countries could help Ukraine maintain its military potential in terms of the number of soldiers, equipment, while others would provide logistical support on the ground.

"The question is whether the United States will make its contribution and in what form," Macron also noted.

In addition, he reported that during discussions with Russia it became clear that this would be acceptable to it, and this is a very important element of progress.