Zelenskyy speaks with Starmer about 'joint steps, and engagements for the coming week'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had a productive talk with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and agreed with him on "joint steps, and engagements for the coming week."

"I had a productive talk with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Europe must be at the negotiating table to end the war and ensure strong security guarantees. Ukraine's security is inseparable from Europe's security," Zelenskyy wrote on the social media X on Saturday after the conversation.

"We coordinated our military cooperation, joint steps, and engagements for the coming week, which will be very active. The UK and its people are among Ukraine’s biggest supporters, and we deeply appreciate this," the Ukrainian president said.