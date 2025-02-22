Facts

15:34 22.02.2025

Zelenskyy speaks with Starmer about 'joint steps, and engagements for the coming week'

1 min read
Zelenskyy speaks with Starmer about 'joint steps, and engagements for the coming week'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had a productive talk with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and agreed with him on "joint steps, and engagements for the coming week."

"I had a productive talk with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Europe must be at the negotiating table to end the war and ensure strong security guarantees. Ukraine's security is inseparable from Europe's security," Zelenskyy wrote on the social media X on Saturday after the conversation.

"We coordinated our military cooperation, joint steps, and engagements for the coming week, which will be very active. The UK and its people are among Ukraine’s biggest supporters, and we deeply appreciate this," the Ukrainian president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #starmer

MORE ABOUT

20:50 24.02.2025
Trump: War in Ukraine ‘could end soon — within weeks’

Trump: War in Ukraine ‘could end soon — within weeks’

20:49 24.02.2025
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

19:23 24.02.2025
Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

18:28 24.02.2025
Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

13:20 24.02.2025
Zelenskyy ready to leave presidency for peace in Ukraine or its admission to NATO

Zelenskyy ready to leave presidency for peace in Ukraine or its admission to NATO

15:43 22.02.2025
Zelenskyy after conversation with Schoof: The Netherlands shares Ukraine's position – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Zelenskyy after conversation with Schoof: The Netherlands shares Ukraine's position – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

11:33 22.02.2025
Zelenskyy has phone call with Ireland's PM about ways to end the war

Zelenskyy has phone call with Ireland's PM about ways to end the war

11:32 22.02.2025
Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss pathways to ending the war, security guarantees

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss pathways to ending the war, security guarantees

19:25 21.02.2025
Zelenskyy briefs Swedish PM about his meeting with Kellogg

Zelenskyy briefs Swedish PM about his meeting with Kellogg

18:57 21.02.2025
Trump believes Zelenskyy's presence at negotiations with Russia is 'not important'

Trump believes Zelenskyy's presence at negotiations with Russia is 'not important'

AD

HOT NEWS

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

LATEST

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD