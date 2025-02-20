Starmer supports Zelenskyy's decision not to hold presidential elections during war in Ukraine

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Keir Starmer, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, said that he considers the Ukrainian head of state's refusal to hold presidential elections in the context of a full-scale war to be legitimate.

"The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time," Starmer's office said in a statement.

He cited the UK's actions during World War II as an example.

The office noted that the British prime minister had stressed "the need for everyone to work together" and also expressed "support for US-led efforts to get a lasting peace in Ukraine."

Starmer's statement came after US President Donald Trump accused Zelenskyy of refusing to hold elections.