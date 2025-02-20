Macron after second meeting with EU, Canadian leaders: We support Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron after the second meeting with EU leaders who were not present at the first, said that the EU's peace efforts will continue on the principle of involving Ukraine and respecting its rights, and that peace must be reliable and long-lasting.

"I have just had another long conversation with several colleagues from the European Union, as well as Canada, Iceland and Norway. The position of France and its partners is clear and united. We wish for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine. We support Ukraine and will assume full responsibility for ensuring peace and security in Europe. This is a fundamental interest of France, and I am its guarantor," he wrote on Wednesday after a meeting with the leaders, which took place mainly via videoconference.

Macron assured that EU leaders "share the goal, which is also the goal of President Donald Trump, to end the war of conquest that Russia has waged for almost three years."

"Our peace efforts will continue in accordance with the following principles in our own interests: Ukraine must always be involved and its rights respected. Peace must be long-term and accompanied by reliable guarantees. European security concerns must be taken into account," the French President noted.

Macron stressed that EU leaders are convinced of the need to increase spending and capabilities in the field of defense and security for Europe and each of our countries. "Decisions will be taken in the coming days and weeks," he assured.

Macron supported his message with a photo of himself sitting at a table with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, acting Romanian President Ilie Bolojan, and a large screen on the wall where the leaders of 16 countries, including Canada, can be seen in a video conference.