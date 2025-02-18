PM: We start preparing for next autumn-winter period now

The Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters has instructed Naftogaz Ukrainy to prepare a strategy for gas imports to cover a possible shortage in the gas transportation system, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The main topic is the heating season. We are starting to prepare for the next autumn-winter period right now. We discussed in detail the situation with gas supply and gas production in the context of Russian shelling," Shmyhal said in his Telegram channel following the meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters.

According to him, special attention was paid to the protection and restoration of key critical infrastructure facilities of the gas transportation system, storage facilities and gas production sites.

"There are no details here. The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to coordinate the process together with the military," the prime minister said.

The meeting included reports from the Ministry of Energy, state-owned, and private companies on Ukraine's gas production and storage capacity, along with this year's targets.

"We rely on Ukrainian gas and must consistently increase our own production. Naftogaz has been instructed to prepare a strategy for gas imports in case of additional need to cover a possible shortage in the gas transportation system. We are preparing for all possible options," Shmyhal said.