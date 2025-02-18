Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:56 18.02.2025

PM: We start preparing for next autumn-winter period now

2 min read
PM: We start preparing for next autumn-winter period now

The Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters has instructed Naftogaz Ukrainy to prepare a strategy for gas imports to cover a possible shortage in the gas transportation system, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The main topic is the heating season. We are starting to prepare for the next autumn-winter period right now. We discussed in detail the situation with gas supply and gas production in the context of Russian shelling," Shmyhal said in his Telegram channel following the meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters.

According to him, special attention was paid to the protection and restoration of key critical infrastructure facilities of the gas transportation system, storage facilities and gas production sites.

"There are no details here. The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to coordinate the process together with the military," the prime minister said.

The meeting included reports from the Ministry of Energy, state-owned, and private companies on Ukraine's gas production and storage capacity, along with this year's targets.

"We rely on Ukrainian gas and must consistently increase our own production. Naftogaz has been instructed to prepare a strategy for gas imports in case of additional need to cover a possible shortage in the gas transportation system. We are preparing for all possible options," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

17:28 26.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses further cooperation and future tranche with IMF mission

Shmyhal discusses further cooperation and future tranche with IMF mission

18:38 21.05.2025
Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

16:07 21.05.2025
Ukraine working to open all 45 categories of Register of Damage by late 2025 – Shmyhal

Ukraine working to open all 45 categories of Register of Damage by late 2025 – Shmyhal

15:49 21.05.2025
Cabinet authorizes UAH 272.5 million subvention for construction of school shelters – Shmyhal

Cabinet authorizes UAH 272.5 million subvention for construction of school shelters – Shmyhal

14:49 20.05.2025
Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

16:54 13.05.2025
As of today, 76% of areas sown with grain and legume crops - Shmyhal

As of today, 76% of areas sown with grain and legume crops - Shmyhal

15:52 13.05.2025
Agro enterprises receive UAH 44.5 bln under various state programs in 2025 - Shmyhal

Agro enterprises receive UAH 44.5 bln under various state programs in 2025 - Shmyhal

15:33 13.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses continued cooperation, joint projects with IFC Vice President

Shmyhal discusses continued cooperation, joint projects with IFC Vice President

20:30 09.05.2025
Shmyhal: Political decision being made today, next step is to launch legal procedure for establishing Special Tribunal

Shmyhal: Political decision being made today, next step is to launch legal procedure for establishing Special Tribunal

20:22 09.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses with Lammy development of bilateral strategic partnership, front situation

Shmyhal discusses with Lammy development of bilateral strategic partnership, front situation

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

AD
AD