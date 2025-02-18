Zelenskyy on denying Ukraine in NATO membership: I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0

The issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO cannot be excluded from the potential points on the negotiating table, since this could lead to a repeat of the Afghan scenario, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0. That would be wrong. Maybe it's not quite comparable to Afghanistan, but the lack of respect for human life led to the tragedy then," Zelenskyy said in an interview with ARD.

The President added that "we remember what happened in Afghanistan, when the Americans left in a hurry from there." He noted that there is already experience of what "happens when someone finishes something without thinking it over and stands out very quickly."