Facts

12:00 14.10.2022

Repaired Panzerhaubitze artillery mounts return to Ukraine – Lithuanian Defense Minister

Repaired Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH2000) self-propelled artillery mounts are returning to Ukraine, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas said.

"PzH2000 repaired in Lithuania are being returned to the battlefield in Ukraine. Good luck!" he said on Twitter.

Earlier, the minister said that the repair of self-propelled 155 mm PzH2000 artillery mounts, which Germany had previously transferred to Ukraine, would be carried out by the Lithuanian side.

