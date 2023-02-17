Facts

20:02 17.02.2023

ICC Prosecutor: Ukrainians want justice in court for Russia's crimes, we must do this job

1 min read
ICC Prosecutor: Ukrainians want justice in court for Russia's crimes, we must do this job

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan іфшв he was in Ukraine and knows that the people want justice for the crimes committed by Russia in court, based on evidence, not controversy.

At the Munich Security Conference on Friday, he said it is always possible to improve the legislation, but first of all, he considers the available tools. Khan said he was in Borodianka, Kharkiv, Bucha. People want justice in court, based on evidence, not controversy. According to him, the International Criminal Court has to get the job done.

Khan noted an unprecedented revival now, as 43 states have already submitted Russia's war crimes cases in Ukraine to the courts. Joint teams of investigators with the EU and other states have also been created.

At the same time, he said there is a growing expectation in different countries of the world that the most heinous crimes, such as genocide, crimes against humanity, violations of human rights, will not go unpunished, wherever they are committed.

Tags: #tribunal #munich #rf

