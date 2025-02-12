Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 12.02.2025

Trump names members of Ukraine negotiation team


Trump names members of Ukraine negotiation team

The negotiations on Ukraine will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Ambassador and Special Envoy of the U.S. President for Ukraine and Russia Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," he said in Truth Social following a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Trump said "millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end." "No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon."

