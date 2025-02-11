We create single logistics space for goods, services to move freely in both directions from border – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government is working to create a single logistics space so that people and goods can move freely in both directions from the border.

"We are creating a single logistics space so that people, goods and services can move quickly and freely in both directions from the border. We are moving forward in several key areas," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, the prime minister noted the "visa-free transport" with the European Union, thanks to which Ukrainian carriers no longer need separate permits.

"The government is working to make this instrument a long-term one in our relations with the EU. Last year, Ukraine exported goods worth $14.7 billion by road, which is 5% more than in 2023," he added.

He also spoke about the modernization of border infrastructure and checkpoints, in particular, about the goal of upgrading 29 checkpoints and building 17 new ones by 2030.

"Launch of joint customs and border control on the borders with the EU. We expect that a pilot project will be launched on the Ukrainian-Polish border this year. The relevant agreement is currently being agreed upon with the European Commission," the Prime Minister noted.

Among other things, he spoke about the eCherha system, which is already operating at 28 checkpoints.

"The Ukrainian sea corridor. Over the year and a half of its operation, more than 100 million tonnes of cargo have already been transported to 53 countries. The sea has again become the gateway for Ukrainian exports. We will continue to invest in the development of port infrastructure both in Odessa and on the Danube," Shmyhal added.

In addition, according to the Prime Minister, the government is working to support Ukrainian exports.

"The state, through the Export Credit Agency, supported exporters in the amount of UAH 20 billion over three years. This year, such support has already amounted to UAH 1.5 billion," he emphasized.