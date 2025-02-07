Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:14 07.02.2025

Russian aircraft strike Kursk region 18 times, 13 enemy assaults repulsed since midnight

The enemy launched 18 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region on Friday, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 262 shelling attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported as of 16:00 on Friday.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders in the Kursk direction since the beginning of the day, with five more attacks ongoing.

A total of 67 combat clashes have taken place on all fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war since the beginning of the day, including 17 on the Pokrovsk axis, 15 of which have been repulsed.

