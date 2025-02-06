US Special Envoy Kellogg: Ukraine's chances of returning nuclear weapons are 'between slim and none'

Photo: https://x.com/generalkellogg

US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Ukrainian Issue Keith Kellogg believes that Ukraine has no chance of returning nuclear weapons as an alternative to NATO membership to guarantee the country's security.

"The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none. Let's be honest about it, we both know that's not going to happen," Kellogg told Fox News Digital.

He stressed that rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is not an option for ending Russian aggression.

"Remember, the president said we're a government of common sense. When somebody says something like that, look at the outcome or the potential. That's using your common sense," he said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that if the process of joining NATO drags on for years or decades, Ukraine will need an alternative way to guarantee security during this period, and suggested providing the Ukrainian side with nuclear weapons as an option.