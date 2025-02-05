Sybiha hopes to have talk with US Secretary of State Rubio soon

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

As of today, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has not confirmed the conversation with his American counterpart Marco Rubio.

"Unfortunately, as of now, I do not have confirmation of the conversation with my American counterpart Marco Rubio. I am waiting for such confirmation and hope that this conversation will be held in the short term. I have no information regarding Mr. Rubio's participation in the meeting in Paris," he said at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, Sybiha stressed that if Rubio participates in the Munich Conference, he expects to meet with him there.

Earlier, informed sources told Interfax-Ukraine that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha had been invited to an expanded meeting of the foreign ministers of France, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, the EU and the United States. The meeting is scheduled for February 12 in Paris (France).