Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:08 05.02.2025

Sybiha hopes to have talk with US Secretary of State Rubio soon

1 min read
Sybiha hopes to have talk with US Secretary of State Rubio soon
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

As of today, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has not confirmed the conversation with his American counterpart Marco Rubio.

"Unfortunately, as of now, I do not have confirmation of the conversation with my American counterpart Marco Rubio. I am waiting for such confirmation and hope that this conversation will be held in the short term. I have no information regarding Mr. Rubio's participation in the meeting in Paris," he said at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, Sybiha stressed that if Rubio participates in the Munich Conference, he expects to meet with him there.

Earlier, informed sources told Interfax-Ukraine that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha had been invited to an expanded meeting of the foreign ministers of France, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, the EU and the United States. The meeting is scheduled for February 12 in Paris (France).

Tags: #sybiha #rubio

MORE ABOUT

18:51 13.05.2025
Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

18:34 13.05.2025
Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

15:41 12.05.2025
Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

14:50 10.05.2025
Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

14:07 10.05.2025
Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

12:45 10.05.2025
Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Germany discuss peace efforts, need to increase pressure on Russia

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Germany discuss peace efforts, need to increase pressure on Russia

12:27 10.05.2025
Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

14:37 09.05.2025
EU FMs arrive in Lviv to participate in two important events – Sybiha

EU FMs arrive in Lviv to participate in two important events – Sybiha

18:23 05.05.2025
In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

15:41 02.05.2025
Sybiha at parliament: Agreement with USA is important component of Ukraine's future security infrastructure

Sybiha at parliament: Agreement with USA is important component of Ukraine's future security infrastructure

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Merz calls on Putin to agree to ceasefire: Ball is in Russia's court

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

AD
AD