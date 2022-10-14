JYSK opens new store in Rivne in Happy Mall

JYSK, a chain of furniture and home goods stores, opened a new store in Rivne at the Happy Mall shopping center (5, Bachynskoho Street) on Friday, October 14, the retailer's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

This is the second store of the chain in Rivne, it meets the standards of the 3.0 concept, its area is 1,239 sq. m.

"Despite the martial law, JYSK continues to open new stores, update the activities of temporarily closed stores, of course, only where it is safe for staff and customers. This year and next year we will continue to develop to be closer to the domestic buyer," Yevhen Ivanitsa, country manager of JYSK in Ukraine, said.

According to the press service, JYSK plans to open a store in Ivano-Frankivsk at the end of 2022. Recently, a lease agreement was signed with the Karavan Outlet shopping center in Kyiv, the opening of which is scheduled for February 2023. The restoration of the JYSK store in the Riviera shopping center in Odesa, which was seriously damaged by a missile strike in the spring of 2022, has also begun. Its opening is scheduled for the end of the calendar year.

The JYSK network began to develop in Ukraine as a b2c business in 2004. This is the third JYSK opening since February 24, 2022, at the moment the JYSK network has 81 stores in Ukraine. As of February 24, 2022, 85 chain stores were operating.