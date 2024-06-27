Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

Volunteers of the Rivne regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) met another evacuation train from Donetsk region.

"The eighth evacuation train was met by volunteers in Rivne region. A total of 40 citizens, 18 of them children, were evacuated from Donetsk region... The train was met by rescuers, psychologists and a team from the Rivne regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook on Thursday.

The evacuees were helped to get out of the cars, move their things, they were provided information support, snacks and, if necessary, first psychological aid. In addition, volunteers helped transport people with limited mobility to shelters.

The arriving people were placed in the communities of Rivne region.