Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:31 05.02.2025

Zelenskyy: Russia's losses in war amount to about 350,000 killed, 600-700,000 wounded

1 min read
Russia's losses in the war amount to about 350,000 killed and 600-700,000 wounded, with about 50,000 to 70,000 Russians missing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I think about 350,000 Russians were killed, and many are missing. I do not know until it comes to a close, but there are about 50,000 to 70,000 missing Russians, and then they have about 600,000 – 700,000 of the wounded," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The President explained that Russian field medicine is weaker, so "if a person is wounded on the battlefield, he stays there."

