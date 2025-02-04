Zelenskyy: If process of joining NATO drags on for years, then give us nuclear weapons

The process of joining NATO can last for years or decades, so a package of support for Ukraine is needed, it can be nuclear weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"NATO is not today, but sometime in the future. This whole process, when we go to NATO, all this time, when we wait, no matter how long it takes, and, unfortunately, does not depend on us. If this process drags on for years or decades, not through our fault, but through the fault of our partners, then we have an absolutely fair question: what will protect us from this evil all the time, along the way? What kind of support package, what kind of missiles, or will they give us nuclear weapons? Then let them give us nuclear weapons," Zelenskyy said in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

The President also noted that he was not sure that Ukraine would be given missiles in such quantity that could stop Russia, but "it would help."

"Otherwise, what kind of missiles can stop Russia's nuclear missiles? This is a rhetorical question. So let's do this. Give us back nuclear weapons, give us missile systems, partners, help us finance an army of millions, transfer your contingent to those parts of our state where we want stability of the situation so that people can be calm," Zelenskyy said.