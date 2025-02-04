Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:04 04.02.2025

Ukrainian PM, EBRD President discuss strengthening cooperation in energy, infrastructure

1 min read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

"The EBRD collaborates with both the public and private sectors. Our cooperation focuses on energy, infrastructure, and reforms. We discussed enhancing Ukraine's energy resilience and ways the EBRD can support projects in this sector, particularly by strengthening cooperation with Ukrainian state-owned energy companies. We are preparing new joint projects," Shmyhal wrote following the meeting.

The parties also discussed the development of lending in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the EBRD is a reliable partner for Ukraine, which increased its investments in the country to EUR 2.4 billion last year. He expressed gratitude to the bank's team for this support.

"I also thanked them for the existing programs we are implementing together with the Bank. We look forward to continuing fruitful cooperation, particularly in the transport sector and infrastructure restoration. One of our priorities here is rebuilding housing destroyed by ongoing Russian shelling," Shmyhal added.

Tags: #shmyhal #ebrd

